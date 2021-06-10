Donald Ranta
April 14, 1937 - June 3, 2021
Donald Ranta, age 84, passed away on Thursday, June 3, 2021. Don was born on April 14, 1937, in Michigan, to Hjalmer and Lempi Ranta.
He married to Barbara Landon in 1960. They made their home in Oconomowoc, where they raised three children, Jeffrey Ranta, Mike (Kelly) Ranta and Lori (Darren) Johnson. Donald and Barbara retired and moved to Adams in 2000.
He is survived by his children; his grandchildren, Nicole (Matt) McGonigle, Kevin (Kelly) Birr, Emma Johnson, Travis (Nikki) Ranta, Race Ranta, and Jared Wright; and his great-grandchildren, Trey, Conor, Brynn, Raegan, Reese, Camreigh, Ava, and Abbi.
Don was preceded in death by his wife, his parents and his siblings.
Don enjoyed his dogs, anything sports, golf, cooking, and being outside caring for his yard.
A celebration of Don’s life will be held at 12 p.m. on Friday, June 11, with a visitation for family and friends starting at 11 a.m., all to take place at Pagenkopf Funeral Home, 1165 E. Summit Ave., Oconomowoc.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.