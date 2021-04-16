Donald ‘Skip’ Cramer
Aug. 8, 1940 - April 13, 2021
Donald “Skip” Cramer, age 80, passed away on Tuesday, April 13, 2021 surrounded by his family at AngelsGrace Hospice. He was born on August 8, 1940, to Donald and Kathryn (Pierson) Cramer in Chicago.
Skip is survived by his wife, Nancy; his children, Don (Karen), Becky (Wayne), Rick (Beth) and Tami (Mike); his grandchildren, Margie, Jeremy (Cris), Cody (Tiffany), Jessica (Mikey) and Donny (Brittany); great-grandchildren, Ema, Evie, Lane, Bella, Kaiden and Hudson; and many other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, and brother, Dennis.
Skip enjoyed fishing, boating and hunting with his family and friends, and spending time at his cabin in the woods. He belonged to two fishing clubs, and loved his dog, Cole, and all the dogs in his life. Skip enjoyed traveling, and going to Florida when younger, and Texas in the later years.
A memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 8, 2021 at Pagenkopf Funeral Home, 1165 E. Summit Avenue in Oconomowoc, with a visitation from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service. Memorials in Skip’s name may be made to a veterans group or toward youth fishing (Lunkers Unlimited for Kids on the Water or Walleyes for Tomorrow-Pewaukee Chapter).
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.