NORTH PRAIRIE
Donald T. Beranek
March 3, 1937 - Jan. 5, 2021
Donald T. Beranek, 83, of North Prairie, passed away at his residence on Tuesday, January 5, 2021. Donald was born on March 3, 1937, to Thomas and Leora (Fuhrman) Beranek in North Prairie. He married the love of his life, Judy E. Herman, on May 28, 1960, in Racine.
Don worked as a foreman for Wolf Paving on a road construction paving crew until his retirement. Prior to that he was a route driver for Pet Milk. He was a former member of the North Prairie Volunteer Fire Department and a former member of the North Prairie Lions Club. He was a member of the North Prairie United Methodist Church. Don was a crafty, artistic man. He created artistic paintings for many years. He even donated many of those paintings to North Prairie’s Harvest Fest every year. Don loved auto racing, even racing when he was younger at Slinger Speedway. Don enjoyed golfing, cooking and painting. He loved foremost his family. Time with them was precious to Don.
Don is survived by his wife of 60 years, Judy of North Prairie; his children, Kelly (Paul) Ciszek of North Prairie and Kory Beranek of Oshkosh; his grandchildren, Devon and Cayla; his great-grandchild, Sterling; his siblings, Conald (Avis) Beranek of North Prairie, Robert (Sharyl) Beranek of Fort Atkinson, Joan Linde of North Prairie and Jane (Ronald) Pease of North Prairie; and other relatives and many friends.
Preceding him in death are his parents, his brother Ronald and sister Jean.
A private service for Don will be held at Thelen Funeral Services for immediate family.
Per CDC guidelines and the Wisconsin mask mandate, please adhere to the social distancing and mask-wearing rules that are in place.
Memorial contributions in Don’s name can be directed to the family for distribution to his favorite charities at a later date.
