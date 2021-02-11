Donavan Khamla Syhaketh
July 11, 2001 - Feb. 7, 2021
Donavan Khamla Syhaketh, age 19, passed away on February 7, 2021 at his home in Milwaukee. He was born in Waukesha to Keoudone Syhaketh and Nicole Schneiter on July 11, 2001.
Donavan enjoyed fishing, skateboarding, camping, and spending time with his family. He attended Waukesha South High School where he played football with the Blackshirts and graduated on June 8, 2019.
Donavan brought joy to everyone around him with his charismatic smile that lit up the room. He had a contagious laugh that you could not help but to laugh along with, even if it was at the most inappropriate time. He will be deeply missed by his siblings, Adrianna (Axel Garcia Ortiz) Schneiter, Madivahn (Dominicke Erickson) Syhaketh, Nathaniel McGuire, Riannon McGuire, and Adrian Syhaketh, nieces, Amia and Alyna Garcia, grandmother, Hom Syhaketh, great-grandmother, Lois Greene, and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Sandra Schneiter, grandfather, Onesy Syhaketh and uncle, Tommy Syhaketh.
The family will hold private services on Saturday, February 13th with a Celebration of Life to follow on February 20th from 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Wagner Park Pewaukee located at N31-W23320 Green Road, Pewaukee.