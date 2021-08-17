Donna Brostrom (nee Moore)
July 2, 1949 - Aug. 4, 2021
Donna Brostrom (nee Moore), 72, passed away Wednesday, August 4, 2021. Donna was born July 2, 1949, in Moline, Illinois, to Dorothy Thorngren and Dennis Moore. Donna grew up in Moline, graduated from Moline High School, where she met her husband, James (Jim) Brostrom, and recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on March 20, 1971. Jim and Donna moved to Waukesha in 1973 where they built a life with their daughter, Valerie, and their many friends. Donna had previously worked in the office at Hader Industries and later in her career she worked at First Weber as a successful Realtor. She retired from First Weber in 2014 and has enjoyed her retirement with Jim and her many friends. Donna enjoyed spending her time on the bocce courts at Albanese, socializing with her neighbors and friends, or cruising around in her pontoon boat on Pewaukee Lake. She made friends everywhere she went, and she knew everyone! Over the last few winters, both Jim and she have been snowbirds living in Fort Meyers, Florida, where they have a lovely home. The both of them met new friends and found new places to visit such as her favorite restaurant Fat Katz for their White-Hot Shrimp dinner. During the baseball season, you could always find Donna watching and cheering on her favorite MLB team, the Boston Red Sox. One of her favorite vacations with Jim was attending Fenway Park and sitting in the Green Monster. She was our social butterfly, always seeing friends, having a drink, or playing games with her many friends. Donna will be greatly missed, but her legacy will live on. Survivors include her husband, James Brostrom, and daughter, Valerie Brostrom (Josh Ryan) (Chicago, IL). Donna was preceded in death by her mother, Dorothy Thorngren; her father, Dennis Moore; stepmother, Marilyn Moore; sister, Diana Moore Evans; mother-in law, Margaret Taylor; and Abbie her Airedale that she spoke fondly of.
Visitation will be at Krause Funeral Home, 21600 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield WI 53072, on Thursday, August 19, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., immediately followed by a short celebration of life at 7 p.m. Soon, the family will be having a party for Donna, to celebrate her life. In lieu of flowers, donate to HAWS (https://hawspets.org) or Clinic for Rehabilitation of Wildlife, Inc.in Sanibel, Florida (http://www.crowclinic.org).
