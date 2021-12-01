PEWAUKEE
Donna D. Miller (nee Buss)
Jan. 30, 1935 - Nov. 28, 2021
Donna D. Miller (nee Buss) of Pewaukee passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 28, 2021, at age 86. She was born in Fort Atkinson on January 30, 1935, the daughter of Benjamin and Helen (nee Rebenstorf) Buss.
In 1955, she married the love of her life, Robert C. Miller, in Illinois. He preceded her in death on August 14, 2005. Donna worked for Culligan Water for 28 years until her retirement in 1994. Donna was a quiet, sweet, kind woman who enjoyed spending time and caring for her family. Her baked apple slices were a loved family staple. She enjoyed going to the casino with her sister Cindy, watching the game show station and listening to country western music.
She will be sadly missed by her daughter Robin Harris of Waukesha, sister Cindy Millard of West Allis, granddaughter Tracey Lopez, and great-granddaughters Jasmine Harris and Miranda Lopez. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
In addition to her parents and husband, Robert, she was preceded in death by her siblings Ben and Violet and granddaughter Jennifer Harris.
The family would like to thank Britta from Allay Hospice, Denette and other caregivers at Legacy Assisted Living and friend Carol Mengel for all their support and wonderful care over Donna.
Visitation will be held on Friday, December 3, from 10 a.m. until 11:15 a.m. The funeral mass will begin at 11:30 a.m., all at St. Joseph Catholic in Big Bend, S89-W22650 Milwaukee Ave., Big Bend, WI 53103. Burial will be at a later date at Rural Home Cemetery in Big Bend.
To honor Donna’s generous heart, donations in her name can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association Southeastern Wisconsin Chapter, 620 S. 76th St., Suite 160, Milwaukee, WI 53214; or the United for Waukesha Community Fund, United Way Pledge Processing: P.O. Box 88988 Milwaukee, WI 53288-8988. (Please add check memo of “United for Waukesha Community Fund” to ensure your gift is directed correctly.)
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Services is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit us online at www.randledable.com for directions or to leave the family an online tribute message.