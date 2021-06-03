IXONIA
Donna J. Ragar
Sept. 18, 1961 - Sep 18, 2020
Donna J. Ragar, age 59, of Ixonia, passed away Friday, September 18, 2020, at her home. She was born September 18, 1961, to Robert and Elizabeth Wulf in La Crosse, WI.
She served honorably in the U.S. Air Force.
Donna is survived by husband, Vernon; two sons, Tim and Mike Rogers; and seven siblings.
Inurnment will be held at 2 pm on Saturday, June 12, 2021 at Ottawa Cemetery, 3139 Highway 67, Dousman, WI 53118.
