WAUKESHA
Donna M. Sill
Aug. 25, 1932 - March 13, 2021
Donna M. Sill of Waukesha died on Saturday, March 13, 2021, at AngelsGrace Hospice at the age of 88. She was born in Clinton, Iowa, on August 25, 1932, the daughter of Cecil and Helen (nee Hinds) Rasmussen.
On December 20, 1950, she married Earl D. Sill in Oahu, Hawaii, where he was serving in the Marine Corps; he preceded her in death on January 11, 2016. Donna worked for Waukesha Memorial Hospital for many years, retiring in 2000.
She will be sadly missed by her children, Jay (Lori), Joan (Scott), Amy (Geno) and Allen (Kelly); 14 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to her husband Earl and her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers Monte and Lowell.
Private services will be held with natural burial at Prairie Home Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Donna’s name are appreciated to the Food Pantry of Waukesha County, 1301 Sentry Drive, Waukesha, WI 53186 or the Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County, 701 Northview Road, Waukesha, WI 53188.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Services is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit our website at www.randledable.com to leave the family an online tribute message.