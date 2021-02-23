WAUKESHA
Donna Mae Kewan
July 3, 1939 - Feb. 3, 2021
Donna Mae Kewan of Waukesha died on Wednesday, February 3, 2021, at her home at the age of 81. She was born in South Milwaukee on July 3, 1939, the daughter of Evert and Anna (nee Nagy) Rogers.
On October 14, 1961, she married Robert D. Kewan; he preceded her in death on October 31, 2016. She worked for the J.C. Penney warehouse as a receiving clerk for over 40 years. Donna was an amazing caretaker for her husband, Bob, as he battled Parkinson’s; she then continued to visit him every day once he moved to a care facility. Family meant everything to her. She enjoyed bowling and was an avid Hallmark movie watcher. She will be fondly remembered as the feisty family matriarch.
She will be sadly missed by her children, Robin (the late William) Hancock of Racine, Mark (Mona) Kewan of Menomonee Falls, Ann (Tom) Hendrickson of Brooklyn Park, Minn., and Robert (Ronald Thomas) Kewan Jr. of Wauwatosa; her grandchildren Marcia (Bryan) Locke, Elizabeth Meadows, Rhiannon (Mitch Kemp) Hancock, Clinton (Ann) Hancock, Nicholas Hendrickson, Hannah Hendrickson, Randy (Heather) Heinitz, Madison Kewan and Kayley Kewan; and her great-grandchildren Lance, Brie, Stellah, Amayah and Zoey. She is further survived by sister Carol (Leonard) Ostopowicz of Hartland, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to her husband, Bob, she was preceded in death by her brother Dale Rogers.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 27, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, 1110 S. Grand Ave., Waukesha. Private interment will be held at Prairie Home Cemetery.
Memorials in Donna Mae’s name are appreciated to National Parkinson’s Foundation, 200 SE 1st St., Suite 800, Miami, FL, 33131 or HAWS (Humane Animal Welfare Society), 701 Northview Road, Waukesha, WI 53188.
Due to the current health crisis, face masks or coverings are required. Following CDC guidelines, capacity has been reduced. Please limit your visit to allow other guests to attend.
