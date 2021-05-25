PEWAUKEE
Doreen Frances Rohde (nee Schmit)
Doreen Frances Rohde (nee Schmit) of Pewaukee was born into eternal life Saturday, May 22, 2021, at the age of 89 years, surrounded by her loving family.
She was the beloved wife of Alvin for 65 years; loving mother of Susan (Shane) Wheeler of Elcho, Karin (John) Johnson of Hartland, Robert (Linda) of Pewaukee, Mary Jo (Armando) Gomez of Carson, Calif., and Peter (Paula) of Pewaukee; beloved grandmother of Shane Jr. (Amy) Wheeler, Kimberly (Geoff) Kupfer, John B. Johnson, Timothy P. (Amy) Johnson, Mark R. (Taylor) Johnson, Shannon (John) Richter, Kristin Rohde (Brady Metcalf), Kevin (Mallory) Rohde, Andria (fiance Ben Biwer) Rohde, Jennifer (Dean) Neblett, Angela Carter, Lisa Gomez, Amanda (Nick) Brown, Ashley Tschan and Allie Guzzetti; and beloved great-grandmother of 20. Doreen is further survived by her sister Doris (Tom) Marsel of Mercer, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Special mention to her friends Penny and Marlene.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Alvin, and parents Ervin and Evelyn Schmit. Doreen loved her animals and leaves behind her constant companion, her cat Lady, to the care of her family.
Doreen’s love and compassion extended beyond her family to her work for many years caring for the retired nuns at Our Lady of the Oaks overlooking Pewaukee.
Visitation from 4 p.m. until the prayer service at 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 26, at the funeral home.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, May 27, with visitation from 1:30 p.m. until the time of Mass at St. Charles Catholic Church, 313 Circle Drive, Hartland. Burial to follow at St.Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, Pewaukee.
In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to St. Charles Parish in Hartland.
Yonke and Son Funeral Home, 262-691-1900, is serving the family.