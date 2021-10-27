WAUKESHA
Doris Ann Hebert Small
Aug. 30, 1938 - Oct. 14, 2021
Doris Ann Hebert Small, a longtime Waukesha resident, found eternal peace on Thursday, October 14, 2021, at the age of 83. She was born in Rochester, N.Y., on August 30, 1938, the daughter of Raymond and Helen (nee Madigan) Hebert.
Doris graduated from Georgetown University School of Nursing in 1960. She worked as a public health nurse in Washington, D.C., and taught nursing in Atlanta, Ga. For many years while raising her children she was a committed volunteer. She was very involved in the Friends of Ballet, was past president of Great Blue Heron Girl Scouts, and a national volunteer for the Girl Scouts.
She loved to travel and became a hostess and traveler with Friendship Force of Greater Milwaukee. She completed her career as a registered nurse for Lutheran Social Services Home Care. She was an avid reader and a founding member of the Verbal Book Club. Doris loved to garden and was a member of the Spring City Garden Club, and also enjoyed being a member of Beacon Lights and Bridge Club.
She will be dearly missed by her daughter, Elizabeth A. (Lee) Polacheck of Waukesha; son Brian R. (Amber Hahn) Small of Poynette; and her grandchildren, Katie and Claire Polacheck and Sydney, Carsten and Morgan Small. She is further survived by her sister Mary Helen Trabucco of Rochester, N.Y.; sister-in-law Rochelle Brooten Hebert of Rochester, N.Y.; cousins Mary Elizabeth Long of Storrs, Conn., Rosemary Hannon of Frostburg, Md., and nieces, nephews, grandniece and grandnephews and many, many dear friends. She loved her home at Point Comfort and the dear friends there.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to her caregiver Ginger and all of the staff from Right At Home and Dr. Jeffrey Aldred and his staff, and Dr. Brenda Pierce.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Roger Hebert, and brother-in-law Raymond Trabucco.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 6, from 10 a.m. until the 12 p.m. funeral Mass at St. Mary Catholic Church, 225 S. Hartwell Ave., Waukesha, WI 53186.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Doris’ name are appreciated to GSWISE (Girl Scouts of Wisconsin Southeast Office of Philanthropy), 131 S. 69th St., Milwaukee, WI 53214, or giving@gswise.org; Spring City Garden Club, 2914 Brendon Way, Waukesha, WI 53188; or St. Mary Catholic Church.
Luncheon will follow Mass.
The Mass will be live streamed. Details to follow on www.randledable.com.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Service is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit us online at www.randledable.com for directions or to leave the family an online tribute message.