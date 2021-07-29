OCONOMOWOC
Doris Anne Tarnow Shaw
Oct. 30, 1933 - July 22, 2021
Doris Anne Tarnow Shaw of Oconomowoc entered eternal life on July 22, 2021, at the age of 87.
She was born to Howard and Marian Tarnow on October 30, 1933, in Chicago, Illinois, where she attended Amundsen High School.
She met the love of her life, Otto Shaw, at Carthage College in Carthage, Illinois. They were married on Valentine’s Day 1953, at Luther Memorial Church in Chicago and enjoyed 50 years together until Otto’s death in 2003.
Doris is survived by her children, Nancy (Tom) Massnick and Neil (Janis) Shaw; her grandchildren (known to their grandparents as the Magnificent Seven), Rebecca (Steve) Aupperle, Carlie (James) Bakken, Tom (Betsy) Massnick, Robert (Kati) Shaw, Melanie (Jacob) Reitz, Kayla (Ethan) Hall, and Evan (Rin) Shaw; and 15 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother, David (Anne) Tarnow of Holland, Michigan, and brother-in-law Robert (Joyce) Zschau of Mattoon, Illinois, and nine nieces and nephews.
Doris worked for many years as a personal banker at the Bank and Trust of Arlington Heights, Illinois. She loved doting on her family, was a great cook, and was famous for her 4th of July flag cake. The grandkids loved popcorn nights and other sweet memories of their grandmother. Doris and Otto joined Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Oconomowoc after they moved from Arlington Heights in 1999.
Services were held.
If desired, the family would like to request memorials to Shorehaven Health and Rehab in Oconomowoc, where Doris received three and a half years of exceptional care.
