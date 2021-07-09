Doris Elaine Bolingbroke (nee Tidd)
Doris Elaine Bolingbroke (nee Tidd), age 92, passed away in her sleep early May 16, 2021.
Doris is survived by her children, John (Joan) Bolingbroke of Houston, Texas, and Nance (Aaron) Horn of Dousman; her four grandchildren, Christy Bolingbroke of Akron, Ohio, John (Ania) Bolingbroke Jr. of Monroe, Connecticut, Allison (Nick) Rindt of New Berlin and Mindy Horn of Oconomowoc; and her four great-grandchildren, Ryker and Fiona Bolingbroke of Monroe, Connecticut, and Amie and Sam Rindt of New Berlin.
She was reunited with her loving husband of 46 years, William R. Bolingbroke. She was also preceded in death by her parents; a sister; an infant son; and her second husband, Lloyd Stern.
A memorial service will be held at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, July 13, at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church in Dousman, with a visitation from 11 a.m. until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to St. Mary’s Episcopal Church.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.