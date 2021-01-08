Doris Gene Laitinen (nee Gilbertson)
Oct. 21, 1933 - Jan. 1, 2021
Doris was born on October 21, 1933, in Milwaukee, and passed peacefully on January 1, 2021.
She is survived by her daughters, Janet (Jim) Vaughan and Kathi Cabeke, and her grandchildren, Mitchell Vaughan, James Cabeke and Sam Cabeke.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Robert (Bob) D. Laitinen; her dear daughter, Linda J. Frenk (Laitinen); her parents Elmer Gilbertson and Ann Gilbertson (Carlson); brother Douglas Gilbertson; and sister Patricia Komar (Gilbertson).
Doris was the West Allis High School Prom Queen of 1950. She excelled in shorthand and typing and after graduating she worked in her high school office for some time. In later years she worked part time as a secretary for the First Presbyterian Church in Waukesha, and then went on to work full time for decades with Eskimo Pie Corp. in New Berlin, from which she eventually retired.
Doris married Bob in 1951, embarking on a lifelong journey of love. Together they raised their three daughters, which Doris said was the most wonderful thing she ever did, welcoming all of their friends who frequently came through the revolving front door of the Laitinen home. In the 60’s, as a young homemaker and mother, Doris was very involved with 4-H and taught many young women the joys of cooking, and especially baking, which she had a special gift for. Doris had a knack for sewing and made many of her young daughter’s clothes, as well as her own back in the day. She rocked the fashions of the ‘60s and ‘70s superbly!
In the early ‘70s, Doris and Bob made a life changing decision and began working the 12-step program, which changed the landscape of their lives, bringing immeasurable inner growth and treasured lifelong friendships, many of whom were considered family, joining the Laitinens on holidays and special occasions, as well as watching Doris and Bob’s teenage daughter’s antics on the theatrical stage.
In later years Doris said that playing with her grandchildren was such a joy, becoming lost in the innocence of young imagination and seeing life through a child’s eyes. And she most certainly captured their attention with her creativity and stellar baked goods, along with all the sweet moments spent with Grandma Doris in the kitchen.
Doris blessed many with her time, wisdom and love. She lived her life fully and will be greatly missed.
Note: Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be no memorial service. If you care to share your condolences or any memories, please do so at churchandchapel.com in the obituaries. If you would like to honor Doris’ memory, please send a monetary donation to Bethany Christian Services at N14-W23755 Stone Ridge Drive, Suite 265, Waukesha, WI 53188. Please make checks payable to “Bethany Recovery Center” with ‘Doris Laitinen’ in memo.
