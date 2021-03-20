WAUKESHA
Doris J. Kallin (nee Lehr)
July 5, 1934 — March 18, 2021
Doris J. Kallin (nee Lehr) of Waukesha peacefully went to the Lord on Thursday, March 18, 2021, at the age of 86. She was born in Milwaukee on July 5, 1934, the daughter of William II and Myrtle (Ruehmer) Lehr.
Doris loved flowers and taught floral designing for MATC and as a volunteer traveling teacher for the Department of Aging. She also found great joy in volunteering at the Pabst Mansion and designing their Christmas flowers. Doris was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, the Women’s Auxiliary to Shriners Hospital for Children in the Twin Cities and of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Brookfield. Her greatest love in life was her family and she will be sadly missed.
She is survived by her sons, Thomas (Dawn) Kallin of Waukesha, Peter (Amiee) Kallin of Chenequa, Matt (Becky Watts-Kallin) Kallin of Pleasant Prairie and Timothy (Perla Perez) Kallin of Waukesha; daughter-in-law Denise Berg Kallin; her grandchildren, Justin (Linda) Russell, Jeffrey Kallin (Mandy Jenkins), Cody (William) Kallin-Estep, Jason Kallin, Nicole Kallin (Jared Bodoh), Kristina (Joshua) Leubner, Dan Kallin, James (Jessica) Kallin, and Danielle (Jeremy) Soeken; and her great-grandchildren, Isabella, Lilah, Riley, Mason, Jackson, Ava, Jeremy Jr., Katrianna, Jade, Damon and Kayden. She is further survived by her brother William E. (Betty Ruth) Lehr III of Virginia Beach, Va., nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Albert, in 1988; her son Andrew Kallin; her brother Warren E. Lehr; and her parents.
Private graveside services will be held at Highland Memorial Park in New Berlin.
