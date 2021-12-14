WAUKESHA
Doris L. (Hedtcke) Pundsack
May 22, 1924 - Dec. 8, 2021
Doris L. (Hedtcke) Pundsack, a lifelong resident of Waukesha, at the age of 97, joined the love of her life and soulmate, Lloyd, in heaven on Wednesday, December 8, 2021.
She was born on May 22, 1924, the daughter of Richard and Laura (Mauel) Hedtcke in Waukesha. She was the last surviving sibling of eight children and married Lloyd when they were very young. After he returned from WWII, they started their family and became lifelong partners in business and life. They together built and remodeled over 50 homes within their great partnership of working together as a team. She enjoyed crocheting, knitting, church gatherings and loved traveling with Lloyd. Doris was a collector of wonderful antiques and an expert in furniture and repurposing.
She will be deeply missed by her daughter, Sharon (the late Richard) Suleski; her son, Lloyd “Chip” (Chris Radtke) Pundsack; her grandchildren, Sherry Rouse, Sally (Crystal Ruiz) Newbury, Daniel and Steven Dassow; and her great-grandchildren, Samantha and Nicholas. Doris is further survived by her great-great-granddaughter, Presley Dassow, and her goddaughter, Judy Worzalla, numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Doris was preceded in death by her husband of 71 years, Lloyd M., in 2012; her seven siblings; her daughter Judith Dassow in 2014; her grandson Richard “Rich” Suleski in 2007; great-grandson Zachary Dassow in 2019; her lifetime dear friends, sister-in-law Dee Pundsack and Romell (Gomroth) Sabend.
The family of Doris would like to thank ProHealth Home Hospice, AngelsGrace and Dr. Walloch. On behalf of Doris, she would especially like to thank Dr. Dang for his care and concern, “He is the most caring doctor I've ever had!”
A private family gathering was held at Prairie Home Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to a charity of your choice in Doris’ name.
Schramka Funeral Home, 262-432-8100, is serving the family.