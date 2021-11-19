WAUKESHA
Doris L. Moretti (nee Williamson)
Aug. 11, 1932 - Nov. 15, 2021
Doris L. Moretti (nee Williamson) of Waukesha passed away peacefully on Monday, November 15, 2021, at the age of 89. She was born in Milwaukee on August 11, 1932, the daughter of Carlton and Claudine (nee Heacox) Williamson. Doris married Frank H. Moretti on August 11, 1951, and they built their life and family together in Waukesha; Frank preceded her in death on August 31, 2019.
She will be sadly missed by her children, Michael (Debra) Moretti, Susan (Gary) Erdman, Melinda (Jeff) Rolfson and Julie (Chris) Bielinski; her grandchildren: Damian (Signe Peterson) Moretti, Daina (Ryan) Boppre, Bridgette Moretti, Anthony (Dana) Schirmacher, Rueben Schirmacher, Fred (Nancy) Lubnow, Chris Lubnow, and Emily Bielinski and six great-grandchildren. She is further survived by her brother Jerry Williamson, sister-in-law Claudia Williamson, sisters-in-law Rosemary Melloch and Sharon Moretti, as well as many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her children, Lori (Moretti) Ninnemann and Patrick Moretti; her parents and other siblings, as well as sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law.
A special thank-you to Emily Bielinski, Signe Peterson, Damian Moretti and Braden Bielinski for their love and support.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Private interment will be at Prairie Home Cemetery.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Services is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit our website at www.randledable.com to leave the family an online tribute message.