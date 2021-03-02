Dorothy Cummens
Dorothy Cummens died peacefully at 91 years of age on February 27, 2021, at AngelsGrace Hospice. She enjoyed many visits with family before her passing.
Dorothy was born in Montevideo, Minn., and raised in Clara City, Minn., the only child of Louis J. Tammen and Kathryn Condon. On September 22, 1951, she married William Atkins Cummens of Clara City. They were married 64 years until Bill’s passing in 2015.
Dorothy graduated from the College of St. Catherine in St. Paul, Minn. With seven young children she went on to earn a master’s degree from the School of Social Work at UWM. She worked at Lad Lake School for two years and the School District of Waukesha for 23 years.
Surviving are her children Michael (Nancy), Timothy (Linda), Cathy (Jack) Martin, John, Patricia (Scott Edmond), Mary (Dan) Mroczenski and Meg (Vince) Kennedy; grandchildren, Moriah (Ben) Simpson, Will Hunter (Megan) Cummens, Breana Cummens (Mohammed Aldakkak), Jason Martin, Anna Cummens, Scott Cummens, Matthew Edmond, Jacob Edmond, Vincent (Valerie) Kennedy and Joseph Kennedy; great-granddaughters Josephine and Annelise Simpson, Adalida and Ella Cummens; sister-in-law Barbara Gresbrink; nieces and nephews; and special friends Carol Enders and Phyllis Bergem.
Dorothy was a strong, open-minded and welcoming woman who loved to learn, read and travel. She was a devoted mother who always respected and supported her children’s independence.
Bill and Dorothy celebrated their love of family with a 50th wedding anniversary trip to Ireland with all 26 family members to explore their roots and create new memories.
She was a generous volunteer. She supported the Waukesha Women’s Center from its start and was a long time Waukesha Service Club member. She loved working in the Thrift Shop.
Dorothy was a long-time member of Bible study at St. Anthony on the Lake and Interfaith Bible study at St. Luke’s. She enjoyed two bridge clubs and book club.
The family wishes to thank Drs. Elangovan, Dhingra, Weinberg, Cunningham and especially Tom Wittmann as well as the wonderful staffs at the ProHealth Heart Failure Clinic, Avalon Square and AngelsGrace Hospice.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be a small service for immediate family only.
In lieu of donations, the family suggests following Dorothy’s lifelong guidance and example, “welcome the stranger, feed the hungry and when in doubt, be kind.”
