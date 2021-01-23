Dorothy Daganhardt
Nov. 11, 1931 — Jan. 19, 2021
Dorothy Daganhardt passed away peacefully on January 19, 2021, at Care-Age of Brookfield. She was 89 years old.
Loving mother of Mary Baker and Kathy Woyahn. Adoring grandmother of Amy (Dan) Sazama, Ashley Woyahn (Lucas), and Amanda (Robert) Chapel. Cherished great-grandmother of Mason, Jackson, and Penelope. Dearest sister of John Keyes and Tom Keyes. Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Dorothy Keyes, her brother Jim Keyes, her daughter Elizabeth Tegge and her grandson Tom Tegge.
Dorothy was born on November 11, 1931, and spent her youth in Wauwatosa. She attended Wauwatosa High School, Marquette University and went on to teach at Fort Atkinson High School. In her adult life, she lived in Waukesha where she was a loving mom and entrepreneur. Dorothy started Midwest Magazine Services, which she ran for 30 years. Dorothy’s life was lived through prayer and her deep Catholic faith. She loved volunteering at St. William’s Church, taking trips to Door County, and serving the underprivileged in her community.
Private family services will be held on Monday, January 25, at 11 a.m. Dorothy’s funeral service will be live streamed. Please see the Becker Ritter Funeral Home website for a link to view Dorothy’s funeral service.
Dorothy’s family would like to extend their deepest thanks to the wonderful caregivers at Mission Creek Assisted Living Waukesha, Care-Age of Brookfield and Allay Hospice Inc.
In lieu of flowers, donations made to St. Williams Parish in Waukesha would be appreciated.
Becker Ritter Funeral Home & Cremation Services is serving the family. Call 262-782-5330 or visit online at www.beckerritter.com.