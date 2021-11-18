Waukesha
Dorothy E. Congemi (nee Kubera)
April 13, 1926 - November 16, 2021
It is with sad hearts we announce the passing of Dorothy Congemi (nee Kubera) on November 16, 2021. She was born in Thorp on April 13, 1926, one of 18 children of the late Andrew and Myrtle Kubera.
Dorothy did not have an easy life, but she never complained. She was a strong, feisty, and determined lady. She worked hard and you always knew where you stood with her. Dorothy spoke her mind, and no one was ever too old to get hot pepper sauce on their tongue for using bad language! Dorothy loved spending time with her family, visiting and laughing. No matter what was going on in her life, she was never too tired to help family, friends, or neighbors. Dorothy was fiercely independent, loved working in her yard and was proud to remain in her home until the last few years of her life. Sadly, dementia robbed her of that independence. She was very fortunate in finding loving care first at New Perspective-Brookfield then at New Perspectives-Brown Deer. The family cannot thank the nurses and staff enough for the love, kindness, support and care provided to Dorothy and the family.
In addition to her parents, Andrew and Myrtle Kubera, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; sons Bobby and Mark, and 11 of her brothers and sisters. Survivors include six sisters; her daughter Diane; son Andy (Heather); grandchildren Cindy (Rob), Tim (Jodi), Jason (Jenna), Nikki (Mike), David (Shelley), Cory, Amanda (Rob), and Tony (Cassidy); great-grandchildren Jake, Joey, Tyler, Gabby, Noah, Emma, Hadley and Payton as well as numerous nieces, nephews, additional family and friends.
She was a special lady and will be missed.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 20, 2021, from 3 p.m. until the time of service at 5 p.m. at Church and Chapel Funeral Home, 380 Bluemound Road, Waukesha (highways J and JJ, four blocks South of I-94). Private family interment will take place at St. Joseph Cemetery, Waukesha.
In lieu of flowers please donate to a food pantry in Dorothy’s memory.
Church and Chapel Rudolph-Larsen Bros. Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-549-0659 or visit www.churchandchapel.com to view the online obituary, leave condolences or receive directions.