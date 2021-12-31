Dorothy F. Tryba
March 9, 1927 - Dec. 26, 2021
Dorothy F. Tryba, age 94, found peace on Sunday, December 26, 2021, at AngelsGrace Hospice in Oconomowoc. She was born at home on March 9, 1927, to Henry and Cecelia (Trzebiatowski) Meronk. She was the second of a family of 10 but was the oldest most of her life as her older sister died at an early age.
Living on a farm during the Depression made her a strong and resourceful woman. Her eight years of schooling in the one-room schoolhouse provided her a foundation that she took with her when she left home at 18 to come to the big city of Milwaukee. It was there she found employment to provide her more opportunities and she resided in the area the rest of her life.
She is survived by sister Angie Mroczenski; two daughters, Sharon (the late Larry) Kaebisch and Darlene (Mike) Schnuck; along with grandchildren, Michael and Amy Kaebisch and Jamie Schnuck; great-grandchildren Alisha (DJ) and Sage; and great-great-granddaughter Millie.
She was preceded in death by her parents and eight of her siblings, Bertha Meronk, Lawrence Meronk, Clifford Meronk, Ernest Meronk, Evelyn Wanta, Loretta Damask and Henry Meronk.
The family wishes to thank the caring staff at Waukesha Memorial Hospital, ProHealth Home Care and AngelsGrace Hospice.
Interment will be in St. Florian’s Catholic Cemetery in Hatley at a later date.
Church and Chapel Ritter-Larsen Bros. Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-786-8030 or visit www.churchandchapel.com to view the online obituary, leave condolences or receive directions.