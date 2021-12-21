WAUKESHA
Dorothy H. Richardson
Aug. 24, 1931 - Dec. 17, 2021
Dorothy H. Richardson of Waukesha ran into the arms of Jesus on Friday, December 17, 2021 at the age of 90. She was born on August 24, 1931, in Merrill, the daughter of Fred and Grace (nee Bersin) Pike. On July 19, 1952, she married Francis V. Richardson in Doering. He preceded her in death on July 24, 2010.
Dorothy enjoyed spending time at church, Bible study, and sharing the message of salvation. Her personal relationship with Jesus was important to her, and she wished for everyone else to have the same kind of relationship. Dorothy will be remembered fondly for her huge heart. She was generous, extremely kind, honest, and reliable. She was always thinking of others and her countless acts of love will be immensely missed.
Dorothy will be greatly missed by her children, Glenn (Virginia) Richardson of Waukesha, Larry (Sherry) Richardson of Indiana, Marie (Norb) Novocin of Delaware, Dennis (Dede) Richardson of Florida, Joan (David) Whysol of Sullivan, Christine (Randy) Malone of Pewaukee, and Jeff Richardson of Waukesha. She is further survived by 16 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren, her sisters Eleanor Kreitman, Shirley (Lane) Foote and Beverly Turpen, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
In addition to her parents and her husband, Francis, she was preceded in death by her twin sister Delores Hedtcke, and her siblings Alfred Pike, Frances Steinbach, Norma McPartland and Betty Geiss.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 23, from 9:30 a.m. until the 11:30 a.m. funeral service at Bridge Church, 1314 S. Grand Ave., Waukesha. Burial will be at Prairie Home Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Dorothy’s name are appreciated to the Bridge Church.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Service is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit our website at www.randledable.com for directions or to leave the family an online tribute message.