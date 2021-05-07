Dorothy Jean Becker
Nov. 22, 1928 - May 2, 2021
She saw the first hummingbird come to the feeder, the blue violets had just started to bloom, and the night before she passed, she heard the owl call her name.
Dorothy Jean Becker passed away at her daughter’s home in the woods on May 2, 2021, at the age of 92. She was surrounded by children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Trusting in God’s promise, we pray she clasped the hand of her heavenly daughter Janet as she crossed over.
Born November 22, 1928, in Pewaukee, to Waukesha County dairy farmers Fred Klussendorf and Della Eble Klussendorf, her favorite job on the farm was driving the team of work horses during haying season.
As a little girl, she had a dream on a hot, summer morning that she was looking out the window at the base of her bed and saw Jesus and his disciples walking down the road. It was so vivid that she physically sat right up, looked out the window and saw them walking down the road together as if they were on the road to Emmaus. She knew then that Jesus would always be there for her and it defined her faith for the rest of her life.
She received her dental hygienist degree from Marquette University in 1948 and worked in this field for the majority of her life. In her later years, she obtained her Realtor’s license and worked with Realtor Joe Gilson.
On October 3, 1948, she married David Becker, whom she had met in Sunday school at the German Reformed Church in Waukesha. Together they raised four children.
Dorothy was a kind, sweet, gentle soul who contributed to whatever project she was involved in but in a quiet manner. She loved working in her flower gardens (she especially loved wildflowers), enjoyed quilting (many a person is a recipient of one of her quilts or quilt runners!), and contributed to whatever church she was a member of at the time. She was a loyal friend to many and a beloved aunt to her many nieces and nephews.
She is survived by children Kirk Becker, Elaine Moss, Eric and Donna Becker, and grand and great-grandchildren Wade and Nikki Schwendemann and their children Wyatt and Cora, Chad and Amanda Schwendemann and their children Lola and Jaxon, Andrea Webb Bode and her children Jessamyn and Anabelle, and son-in-law Phil Webb. She is further survived by Amy and Jake Van Schyndel and their children Lilliana and Colton, Jonathan and Yoko Moss, and Chris and Sarah Moss and their children Grace, Cooper, Satchel and Mercer Moss.
She was predeceased by her daughter Janet Becker Schwendemann Webb.
The family would like to thank Bellevue Senior Living and Heartland Hospice for their love and care of Mom. A special thanks to her wonderful neighbors Chet and Missy Czyz for all they did for her through the years. Mom was blessed with many friends and we thank each and every one of you for your special gifts of friendship. Thank you everyone for your love for Mom and our family.
Memorials may be made in her name to Ecumenical Partnership for Housing, CASA, or the American Lung Association.
Visitation will be held at Ryan Funeral Home, 305 N. 10th St., DePere, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, May 28. Due to COVID concerns, family will hold a service on May 29 at 11 a.m. at Union Congregational Church with Pastor Bridget Flad Daniels officiating. Those who choose may join via livestream at the Ryan Funeral Home Facebook page.
Interment will be at Highland Memorial Park in New Berlin where she will be buried next to her mother and father.
We love you and miss you Mom and look forward to meeting you again “down the road.”
I will lift up mine eyes unto the hills from whence cometh my help. My help cometh from the Lord who made Heaven and Earth. - Psalm 121
Ryan Funeral Home, 920-336-3171, is serving the family. Visit online at ryanfh.com.