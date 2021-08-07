Dorothy Kempka
Dorothy Kempka (nee Johns) joined her beloved husband, Gene Kempka Sr., on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, at the age of 99.
Cherished mom of Eugene A. (Carla) Kempka Jr., Marian (the late David) Howard, and Robert Kempka. Loving grandma of Brian (Daria) Kempka and Christine (Josh) Sallmann. Great-grandma of Brooke, Tyler, and Paige Sallmann. Also loved by other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be at Queen of Apostles Church, N35W23360 Capitol Drive, Pewaukee, WI 53072, on Tuesday, August 10, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., with a Mass of Christian Burial at 12 p.m. Entombment to follow at Wisconsin Memorial Park.
Becker Ritter Funeral Home, (262) 782-5330 is serving the family. Visit online at www.beckerritter.com.