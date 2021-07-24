MUKWONAGO
Dorothy M. ‘Dotty’ Pallan
Dorothy M. ‘Dotty’ Pallan of Mukwonago passed away peacefully July 8, 2021, at the age of 75.
She was the cherished wife of 48 years to Earl “Jerry” Pallan; loving mother of Ross (Paula) Pallan, Cheryl (Lee) Sherwin and Lisa (John) Porter; devoted grandmother of Peyton (Katie Koss), Marcus and Brooke Pallan, Matthew Moede, Rachel (Reef) DaSilva, Michelle (Grant) Keller, Luke (Brittany Swartwout) Sherwin, and Brad (Alida Worthing) Sherwin; dedicated great-grandma to Madelyn Moede, Jax DaSilva, Cedar Sherwin and Luna DaSilva; and dog mom to River. She is further survived by her brothers Steven Moser and Leonard (Velta) Young, and her much loved nieces and nephews, as well as other family members and friends.
Dotty will be reunited in heaven with her parents, Warren and Dorothy Moser; her siblings Butch and Marcia; sisters-in-law Patricia and Shelly; her pets Whistles, Remington and Winchester; as well as other family and friends.
Dotty graduated from Muskego High School and retired from Briggs and Stratton after 30 years. She was devoted to her family and was tender and caring to all who knew her. She had a love for dogs especially Springer Spaniels. Dotty was involved with several dog rescue groups and especially the (ESRA) English Springer Rescue Association.
Visitation at the Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home, 930 Main St. (Highway ES), Mukwonago, on Tuesday, July 27, from 4 p.m. until the time of the memorial service at 6 p.m.
Memorial to the American Heart Association or the (ESRA) English Springer Rescue Association, in Dotty's name, deeply appreciated.
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services in Mukwonago is serving the family. For more information, call 262-363-7126 or visit online at www.schmidtandbartelt.com.