DELAFIELD
Dorothy M. Gilbert
Jan. 5, 1936 - May 25, 2021
Dorothy M. Gilbert, age 85, passed away Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at her home. She was born January 5, 1936, to Lloyd J. and Dorothy Stapleton.
She grew up in North Lake, and graduated from Oconomowoc High School in 1954. She was an avid fan of the Brewers, Packers and Notre Dame sports. On May 4, 1957, she married Robert J. Gilbert in Oconomowoc. They enjoyed 56 years together.
Surviving are her children, Jeff, Scott (Kay), Terri Lynn, Steve (Lisa) and Mike (Ann); two sisters, Peggy Szalanski and Cathy “Trink” Pesicek; as well as many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert, and two grandsons.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at noon on Thursday, June 3, at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 120 Nashotah Road, Nashotah, WI 53058, with Fr. Michael D. Strachota presiding. A visitation for friends and family will be held at church from 10:30 a.m. until time of Mass at noon. Burial will follow at Delafield Cemetery, 600 Poplar Path, Delafield, WI 53018.
The family would like to extend a special thank-you to Dorothy’s neighbors, Delafield Police chief, and friends, who helped Dorothy with activities and chores, and remain independent until the end.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.