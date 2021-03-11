OCONOMOWOC
Dorothy Sorrentino
February 2, 1936 - March 6, 2021
Loving mother and grandmother, Dorothy Sorrentino passed away on Saturday, March 6, 2021, at the age of 85. She devoted her life to her four children: Patrina (Richard) Irwin, Salvatore (Susan) Sorrentino, Bill (Lori) Sorrentino, and Joe (Kelly) Sorrentino.
Dot was born on February 2, 1936, in Philadelphia, PA, to Adolf and Lena Schulz. She grew up in North Plainfield, NJ, with her sister Gloria (Daniel) Mondelli and brother Richard (Kathy) Schulz. After marrying Salvatore Sorrentino, Dot dedicated herself to raising her children amidst a lifestyle in the U.S. Air Force that relocated their family every three years for a period of 20 years, including deployments in Germany and England. She always made each new place feel like home and turned every move into an adventure. She was the pillar of strength and love for her children throughout continuous change.
Eventually, Dot settled in a two-bedroom bungalow on Madison Street in Oconomowoc, otherwise known to most as Grandma’s place. Dot found joy in becoming a grandmother to nine grandchildren she loved dearly: Jake, Ku’ulei, Sam, Jessica, Carley, Anthony, Maria, Isabella, and Joey. Dot also had 11 great-grandkids that she adored and spoke of often. She instilled a hard work ethic and the ability to laugh regularly with each of them. She was so proud and happy to be a grandmother and will be very deeply missed.
Dot had a natural ability to recognize someone in need, physically or emotionally, and she never hesitated to provide love and support to countless people who crossed her path. She opened her home and heart to many and will always be remembered for her generous spirit.
Dot had many friends as she moved through life; she kept in contact and always made others feel valued. Dot cared for others in her professional life as well; she completed 20-plus years of employment at Shorehaven Nursing Home, was involved with the Parents Without Partners organization, and even volunteered as long as she could at AngelsGrace Hospice Center where she made her final goodbyes. She will forever be remembered for her sense of humor, her fierce loyalty to her family, and her generous spirit. She was quick to forgive and lived life to the fullest.
In lieu of flowers, Dot would ask you to make a donation in her name to St. Jude Research Hospital at stjude.org.
A celebration of Dot’s life will be held in the summer of 2021, and her remains will be buried at La Belle Cemetery in Oconomowoc. Until then, make someone smile and think of her.