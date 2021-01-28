OCONOMOWOC
Douglas Frank Ziemann
Nov. 13, 1940 - Jan. 25, 2021
Douglas Frank Ziemann passed away peacefully January 25, 2021 at age 80. Douglas was born November 13, 1940 in Milwaukee.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Gilbert and Margaret Ziemann; and his beautiful wife, Nancy Ziemann (Fenno).
Douglas is survived by his four sons, Jeffery (Keeley) Ziemann, John (Jenny) Ziemann, Gerry Ziemann, Joe (Mimi) Ziemann; grandchildren, Andy, Jenny, Chandler and Jack; and a far-reaching host of loving family members.
Doug grew up in Milwaukee and graduated from West Allis Central High School. He was involved in the printing industry his entire career. Doug played the drums in the Jerry Riemer Band for over three decades. Along with his love for playing drums, he also enjoyed Wisconsin sports and Indy Car racing. He loved to golf and bowl and go up north to fish and hunt (otherwise known as naps in the woods).
Doug was a special man, a great father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend and will be dearly missed.
A visitation will be Sunday, January 31, at noon and service at 1 p.m. at Pagenkopf funeral home in Oconomowoc.
