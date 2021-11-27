NEW BERLIN
Douglas J. Smith
May 28, 1934 — Nov 21, 2021
Douglas J. Smith found peace on Sunday, November 21, 2021, at the age of 87 years. He was the beloved husband of Linda (nee Albright) for 61 years; loving father of Paige Loberger, Connie (John) Crotty and Denise (Stanley) Garvin; proud grandpa of Richard (Kassy), Daniel and Vicky Loberger, Sean and Katie Crotty and Alexandra Garvin; greatgrandpa of Lucas, Liam and Lillian Loberger; and dear brother of Gayle (Lee) Smith. He is further survived by other relatives and friends.
Doug was born in Westfield and resided in both West Allis and in New Berlin. He was a graduate of Marquette University, earning a bachelor’s degree in business. Doug worked at Murphy Diesel Company for 33 years and later at the State Fair Park for 10 years.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing and playing cards. Doug loved reading and solving crossword puzzles.
Private family services were held at Mount Olivet Cemetery.
Church and Chapel Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call (262) 827-0659 or visit www.churchandchapel.com to view the online obituary or leave condolences.