Oconomowoc
Douglas Wayne Loper
Jan. 12, 1943 - March 23, 2021
Douglas Wayne Loper passed away peacefully early Tuesday morning, March 23, 2021, surrounded by loving family members in his home in Oconomowoc.
Douglas Wayne Loper “Big Doug” was born in Milwaukee on January 12, 1943. He was the son of Archibald B. Loper and Louise J. Costa, brother of Ronald L. Loper, and loving husband of 56 years to Diane Loper.
Douglas graduated in 1961 from West Division High School, where he played football, baseball, basketball and ran track. He was also a hall cadet in the letters club, choral group and part of the W-Club. After high school he went on to college and graduated from MIT with an associate’s degree in TV, Radio and Film. He served in the U.S. Army from 1964-1970 where he was awarded the Good Conduct Medal. He was a CCD director, teacher and started Father Son Altar Boys at St. Clair Catholic Church.
Douglas was an all-around family man. His favorite memory was the birth of two sons, Douglas R. Loper and Tom R. Loper. His hobbies included painting, traveling and coaching his sons in any sport. He loved family road trips and country music.
Douglas is survived by his wife, Diane Loper of Oconomowoc; his sons, Douglas R. (Tricia) Loper of Dousman and Thomas R. (Tami) Loper of Hartland; his grandchildren, Austin (Jenna) Loper of Fort Atkinson, Karli Loper of Delafield, Mckenna Loper of Dousman and Grady Loper of Hartland; one great-granddaughter, Aleece Loper of Fort Atkinson; godsons, Rick Loper of Riverside, Calif., and John Haasa of Westfield; sister-in-law, Louane (Bob) Borgman of Nolansville, Tenn., and Jacqueline (Al) Orne of Hartland.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, March 29, at St. Jerome Catholic Church, 995 Silver Lake St., Oconomowoc, with a visitation at 9 a.m. until the time of service.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.