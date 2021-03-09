Dr. Alan Gustin
Dr. Alan Gustin went home to be with the Lord on March 3, 2021.
Al was an OB/GYN for 34 years at the former Wilkinson Clinic and present Aurora Clinic and hospital.
He enjoyed the Lake Country area lakes for fishing. He raised his family there and they deeply mourn his passing.
He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Kay (Greenwald) Gustin, and children Ben (Stephanie Lord) Gustin of Carlsbad, Calif., Bridget (Brian) Dziewa, Bailey (Brett) Aspenson and Bethany (Ethan) Lee, all of St. Johns, Florida. He loved his precious grandchildren, Milla and Rhys Gustin, Boaz and Bastian Dziewa, and Landon Aspenson. He also survived by his mother-in-law, Sharon (Jim) Greenwald; brother William (Betsy) Gustin; brother-in-law Tom (Deb) Greenwald; and sisters-in-law Karen (Mike) Kanters and Kim (Dean) Valadez; and several nieces and nephews.
His greatest joy in this life was knowing Jesus as his Savior. He was able to teach so many about the saving work of Jesus Christ and recently finished a book entitled, “Christ Magnified in our DNA” soon to be released on Amazon.
Al rested in the following verse: “I write these things to you who believe in the name of the Son of God, that you may know you have eternal life.” 1 John 5:13