Dr. Brian E. Lloyd
March 17, 1941 - Nov. 18, 2021
Dr. Brian E. Lloyd passed away at age 80 at his home on Thursday, November 18, 2021. Brian was born March 17, 1941 in Berwyn, Ill., to Edward and Marion (Suchomel) Lloyd.
Brian graduated from Riverside High School in 1958. He attended college at Wesleyan University in Middletown, Connecticut, and the University of Illinois at Champagne Urbana. He graduated from medical school from the University of Illinois-Chicago in 1967 and completed his internship and residency in Michigan. Brian also served as a lieutenant commander in the United States Navy as a chief of psychiatry. He worked as a psychiatrist in both the public and private sector. For the 17 years before his retirement, he worked for the Waukesha County Mental Health Center as the head of inpatient psychiatry.
Brian is survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Marcia (Skrede) Lloyd; his five children: his son Jonathan (Donna) Lloyd, and daughters Dawn (Brad) Coley, Deb (Tom) Fisher, Ana (Chris) Bering, and Rebecca Lloyd; and his grandchildren Olivia and Gabby Lloyd, Alex Coley, Megan and Matthew Fisher, Jace Bering, and Avery and Adelaide Lloyd. He is also survived by his sister, Mary Jane Horwitz, and several nieces and nephews.
Brian was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Marion (Suchomel) Lloyd; his stepmother, Helen Lloyd; his brother Richard and sister-in-law Collette Lloyd; and his brother-in-law Larry Horwitz.
Brian loved his family. He also had a lifelong love of art and playing the piano. He loved nature and was an avid photographer. He loved animals - both his own beloved dogs and the many wild animals who gathered for meals in his yard every day. He loved to read and learn about history and loved to share that knowledge with his kids and grandkids.
Harder Funeral Home is handling the arrangements for a private service. Condolences may be sent to the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Brian’s name to the Medical College of Wisconsin.
