Dr. David Gary Kamper
July 5, 1935 - Sept. 8, 2021
Dave “Doc” Kamper was born in the afterglow of fireworks on July 5, 1935, to Gary and Lillian Kamper. After a childhood of being lovingly bossed around by his older sisters Nancy and Sandee, he began his working life digging graves at Forest Home Cemetery in Milwaukee.
He spent the rest of his career trying to keep patients above ground as a cardiologist. After completing medical school at Dartmouth College and Harvard University, he completed military service in the Navy and a series of residencies in Beaufort, Atlanta, Cincinnati and Milwaukee. Along the way, he gained both knowledge and progeny with his wife Cheri (nee Zwygart) - Kristin, Derek, and Gretchen. He continued to practice in Milwaukee, shuttling his medical black bag in a progression of well-worn cars to myriad house calls and visits to his patients at Columbia Hospital and St. Luke’s Hospital, where he reveled in listening to their stories.
After Cheri’s death, lightning struck a second time when he found another caring woman willing to marry him, Elaine Garnett. They lived on Oconomowoc Lake for a number of years before decamping for the Northwoods. The Lord called David home Sept. 8, 2021.
His love of the Green Bay Packers was surpassed only by his love of family, whose surviving members include Elaine and Sandee, his children; his bonus children Leslie and Craig; 11 grandchildren (Megan, Zachary, Konnor, Ashley, Grace, Maggie, Will, Rex, Cole, Bella, and Tommy); and two great-grandchildren (Thomas and Kolton).
He was preceded in death by his grandsons Keith and Karch.
A funeral service will be held on Oct. 2 at Peace Lutheran Church in Arbor Vitae at 11 a.m., although the smart money believes he will be late once again. A burial will be held on Oct. 4 at the Forest Home Cemetery in Milwaukee at 10:30 a.m. If you so choose, donations may be made to Peace Lutheran Church, 10868 Old Highway 51 North, Arbor Vitae, WI 54568, or random acts of kindness may be performed anywhere. A life well lived.