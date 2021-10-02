BOCA RATON, FLA.
Dr. Frank R. Vukovich
Dr. Frank R. Vukovich, 90, of Boca Raton, Florida, passed away peacefully in the arms of his wife on the morning of Wednesday, September 8, 2021, after a long and courageous battle with Parkinson’s disease. Frank was born in Milwaukee to Frank and Victoria Vukovich, and graduated with honors from Marquette University School of Dentistry. He went on to practice family dentistry for over 30 years in the city of Waukesha. Frank married his sweetheart and true love, Marge Vukovich, and was a beloved husband for over 67 years of marriage. He was a loving father of eight children: Marykay (Dee), Terrylynn (Al), Jon (Lynn), Lauralee (Eric), Jim (Claire), Julieann, Michelle (Alex), and Tom (Angie). Frank was also a grandfather of 22 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. He was an avid Marquette basketball fan and truly loved spending time with his family.
Frank was a man of deep faith; he had a unique warmth about him and always put his family, friends and patients first.
His legacy left to his children and family is knowing the true meaning of sacrifice, the value of hard work and the love of God and family.
Dad, thank you for the love that you always gave so freely, and the example you set for us every day. You will be greatly missed yet we know that we will see you again. In the meantime, enjoy snuggling with Lora and David.
A private memorial service will be held at a future date.
Donations in memory of Frank can be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research at https://tribute.michaeljfox.org/tributepage. php?id=2080& np=true.