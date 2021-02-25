OCONOMOWOC
Dr. Gerald B. Zelm
Sept. 16, 1941 — Feb. 17, 2021
Dr. Gerald B. Zelm passed away on Wednesday, February 17, 2021, at AngelsGrace Hospice in Oconomowoc. He was born on Sept. 16, 1941, to Florence and Edwin Zelm.
Dr. Zelm graduated from Cambridge High School in 1959. From there he went to Milton College before transferring to University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. Dr. Zelm was a member of the National Guard.
Following in his older brothers footsteps, he attended Palmer College of Chiropractic in Davenport, Iowa. To support himself through school, he started his own janitorial business. In 1971, his brother Alan introduced him on a blind date to Becky Anderson and he proposed on their second date. They were married June 24, 1972, in Stoughton, eight months and one day after they met after seeing each other only 16 times as they were in different states. After graduating from Palmer in 1973, Dr. Zelm was asked to help a chiropractor in Martinsburg, W.V., after he had a heart attack. When that doctor recovered, Dr. Zelm opened his own practice there and stayed for 14 years. He always wanted to return to Wisconsin, so in 1987 he sold his practice and started over in Oconomowoc, and practiced here until retiring in 2016.
Dr. Zelm was a member of the International Chiropractic Association, the Christian Chiropractic Association, a former member of the Kiwanis and Toastmasters. Dr. Zelm was also a member of two Bible studies, which he loved. Jerry loved sharing his faith with all his patients. He also would share his belief with everyone he met in the healing power of chiropractic. Dr. Zelm served on several short-term mission trips to Poland and Jamaica, where they would bring chiropractic and Christianity to those who had never experienced it before, along with a team of clergy.
Dr. Zelm is survived by his wife of 48 ½ years, Becky; his son, Andrew; siblings, Dr. Merlin (JoAnn) Zelm, Dr. Ken (Mary) Zelm and Carol (Dr. Craig) Brue; sister-in-law Dr. Cheryl Mittelstedt; brother-in-law Steven Anderson; many nieces and nephews; and Dani and her sons, Brady and Blake, who called him Papa Bear.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Alan, Alan’s wife Joann, and his brother David. A memorial service will be held Saturday, February 27, at 11 a.m. with visitation from 10 a.m. until time of service.
Memorials may be made to Family Promise of Waukesha County.
Thank you to the caring staff of ProHealth hospitals in Oconomowoc and Waukesha and to AngelsGrace Hospice.