NEW BERLIN
Dr. Kenneth William Weston
Feb. 1, 1929 — March 23, 2021
Kenneth William Weston was born Feb. 1, 1929, in Milwaukee, to Harvey and Alice (Markwardt) Weston. The family moved to Waukesha County in 1935. Kenneth attended kindergarten in Milwaukee then attended a one-room schoolhouse on Prospect Hill.
Kenneth graduated from Waukesha High School in 1947 and attended the University of Wisconsin, where he earned his PhD in mathematics in 1960. He worked for the University of Notre Dame, South Bend, Indiana, for seven years including teaching at the University of Australia, Perth, for a semester in 1965.
In 1966, Kenneth married Isabelle M. Brandt. His daughter, Genevieve M. Weston, was born in 1967 and son, William K. Weston, was born in 1969.
Kenneth and his family moved back to New Berlin in 1971, where Ken lived for the rest of his life.
From 1971 through 1994, Kenneth taught mathematics at UW-Parkside. He published many research papers. In the 1990s, Kenneth with his research partner, T.A. Fournelle, wrote the book “Generalizations of Steinburg Groups.” He also gave lectures at national and international conferences such as Russia, Finland, Greece, Brazil and Japan.
Ken spearheaded the rebuilding of the First Will Baptist Church after a fire in the 1980s and helped create the New Berlin Historic District. Ken was a member of the New Berlin Landmark Commission for many years.
Kenneth used retirement to increase his work on the Westons' Antique Apple Orchard in New Berlin. Ken sold fruit at the Dane County Farmers Market for eight years. He gave lectures about apples around Wisconsin and northern Illinois. He was also on the programs “Outdoor Wisconsin,” “Wisconsin Foodies” and “On the Corner with John McGivern,” promoting the orchard.
Ken enjoyed model railroading, movies, plays, music, books and baseball — coaching hardball teams in New Berlin for many years. He was also a member of the New Berlin Soap Box Derby Committee for many years in the 1980s. He loved visiting with his friends.
Ken was fortunate to have Tyliyah Givens as his caregiver since 2018. The family would like to thank her for her extraordinary care and for sharing her family with Ken. He enjoyed every minute.
The family would also like to thank Dr. Federico Sanchez, St. Luke’s Hospital, for his care and wonderful conversations that always made Ken think. The family would also like to thank Aurora At Home hospice services and Jackie Bell for their care and kindness in his final days.
Ken was predeceased by his wife, Isabelle, parents and many beloved in-laws. He is survived by his children Genevieve Weston (Charlie Short) and William Weston (Alexandra M. Weston), his sister Genevieve Weston and in-laws Jean Selinger, Earl Brandt, Marvin (Ann) Brandt and Delores (Donald) Kapellen, as well as many nieces and nephews. Ken is further survived by many wonderful and special friends.
Services will be on Saturday, April 3, at Sunnyside Cemetery, 5810 S. Racine Ave., New Berlin, at 11 a.m.
Max A. Sass Funeral Home, (414) 645-4992, is serving the family.