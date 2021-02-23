Dr. Richard ‘Dick’ Anderson
Dr. Richard “Dick” Anderson passed away peacefully February 19, 2021, at age 83.
Loving husband of Martha “Marty” for 60 years. Devoted father of Kenneth (Jill) and Karl (Shawn). Proud grandfather of Catherine (Trent) Moody, Margeaux (Hunter) Oberbroeckling, Anna Anderson, Cole Anderson, Spencer Anderson and Mitchell Anderson. Dear brother of Sue (Al) Martens. Also loved by cousins, nieces, nephews, godsons, other family and friends.
Dick was born in Superior, and grew up in Wauwatosa and Eau Claire. At UW-Eau Claire, he received his bachelor's degree in botany. He achieved his master’s in botany at Kansas University and went on to be a professor of botany at Chapman College in Orange, Calif. He earned his doctorate in optometry at Los Angeles College of Optometry. Then, he moved to Abbotsford, where he ran his own optometric practice for 30 years. While there, he was active in the community and served in the Lions Club, as a church elder, and was a member of the Wisconsin Optometric Association. He was one of the founders of the Abbotsford Christmas Parade, and was the organizer of the Abby Flatlander Race. After retirement, he moved to Waukesha and also spent time in Apache Junction, Ariz. Dick’s lifelong hobbies included running, square dancing, ham radio, raising orchids, making rock clocks, and performing at a comedy club.
The family wishes to thank the caring and compassionate staff at Avalon Square and Heartland Hospice.
Memorial gathering at Krause Funeral Home, 21600 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield, on Saturday, February 27, from 4 p.m. to 5:45 p.m., with a funeral service at 6 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to the Alzheimer’s Association or the Wisconsin Optometric Association.
Krause Funeral Home, 21600 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield, WI 53072, is serving the family. Call 262-432-8300 or visit online at www.krausefuneralhome.com.