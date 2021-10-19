Dr. Roger R. Knutson
April 6, 1936 - Oct. 7, 2021
Our super man has left us. After a 20-month fight with pancreatic cancer, Roger (85) leaves behind his devoted wife, Lois (Bell) of 61 years; his children Russell and Shari (Todd Showers); and grandchildren Allen Knutson, Sydney and Nicholas Showers.
He was a dedicated professional, greatly admired by his patients. His optometric practice spanned 50 years in Greendale from 1964 to 2014. He was instrumental in the formation of the Kettle Moraine Optometric Society (1966), Vision Service Plan of Wisconsin (1976) and even the Kettle Moraine Tennis Club (1973). He was a member of the AOA, WOA, Greendale Lions Club, Wales Planning Commission and Naga-Waukee Men’s Golf League.
Roger was born in Milwaukee on April 6, 1936, to Art and Belinda (Kuhls) Knutson. He was preceded in death by his parents; his siblings Roland (Betty), Richard and Carol (Glen Proeber Sr.); nephews Brian and Wayne; and brother-in law Dic Bell.
He leaves behind his sister-in-law Phyllis Knutson and many nieces and nephews.
After high school, Roger attended several colleges looking for his life’s career. He married his college sweetheart, Lois, and they headed west to Pacific University in Forest Grove, Ore., where he received his BS (‘62) and OD (‘63) degrees. What a life they had exploring the world with their family and friends: Australia, Caribbean, Tahiti, Europe (especially Norway), Panama, Peru, the Baltic and most of the beautiful U.S.
Roger was a man of many interests and “no grass grew under his feet!” He loved hunting, golf, tennis, gardening and being “jack of all trades” around the house. Mint shape! Joke telling was his specialty and the Singing Machine could occupy him for hours. His sweet tooth was legendary. He was a true gentleman: he looked the part, played the part and was the part.
A huge thank you to the Aurora Hospice staff and his nurse, Echo.
Funeral services for Roger will be held on Saturday, October 23, at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 1600 N. Genesee St., Delafield, WI. Memorial visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 12 noon.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, memorial contributions can be directed to the family for distribution to Roger’s many favorite charities.
Thelen Funeral Services of North Prairie/Genesee, 262-392-4251, is honored to be assisting the Knutson family. Please go to www.thelenfh.com to share a memory or to sign the online guest registry.