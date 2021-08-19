WAUKESHA
Duane E. Flood (Floodo)
July 31, 1930 - August 13, 2021
Duane E. Flood, 91, of Waukesha, passed away Friday, August 13, 2021, at AngelsGrace Hospice Center in Oconomowoc. Duane was born on July 31, 1930, in Waukesha, and was the son of William Harry and Mae Flood. He grew up in Waukesha and graduated from Waukesha High School in 1948.
After high school he attended Carrol University Class of 1953, before serving in the U.S. Air Force. He was a Korean War veteran. After his service in the U.S. Air Force he worked for Wern Farms and Borden delivering milk for 26 years. He later worked for WEM as a shipping clerk in New Berlin for 23 years before retiring. He needed something to do in retirement so he picked up driving a school bus for 16 years. He got his school bus buddies to play sheepshead and euchre in their free time.
Duane enjoyed going to McDonald’s for coffee with his buddies to work on crossword puzzles where he always was asking for a pen. He enjoyed going out for breakfast on Sunday mornings with family and Mattaeos, Michaels or Golden Gate on Monday nights for his Manhattans with family and friends. He enjoyed getting together with family for sheepshead or euchre and of course, the munchies and chocolates. He always enjoyed his time at home with his beloved basset hounds over the years. He also enjoyed having new cars so it was not a surprise when he showed up in a new car. The new cars proved valuable for the trips to the casinos where magically always come home break-even or better. He loved watching, listening to and going to Brewers games and TGI Fridays at Miller Park.
Duane will be dearly missing by his many cousins and friends.
Duane was preceded in death by his parents, Mae and William Harry Flood; his brother Don; and his sister-in-law Anna.
In lieu of flowers, Duane requested that donations be made in his honor to Basset Buddies Rescue, Inc. or the Humane Society of Waukesha County.
A memorial visitation will be held for Duane from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. Thursday, August 26, at the Thelen Funeral Services, W309-S4840 Commercial Drive, North Prairie, WI 53153. A time of fellowship and reception to follow the visitation.
Duane requested a private burial with his family.
A huge “thank you” to AngelsGrace Hospice for their care during his final days.
Thelen Funeral Services of North Prairie/Genesee, 262-392-4251, is honored to be assisting the Flood family. For those unable to attend, those wishing to share a memory or those wanting to just sign the online guest registry, please go to www.thelenfh.com.