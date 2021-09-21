Edgar E. Meyer Jr.
Dec. 11, 1933 - Sept. 17, 2021
Edgar E. Meyer Jr., age 87, passed away on September 17, 2021, at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire. He was born on December 11, 1933, to Edgar and Esther (nee Grzegorski) Meyer.
Edgar was united in marriage to Alverne F. Glasschroeder on May 12, 1956. He worked at St. Agnes Catholic Church in Milwaukee. Edgar was an avid fisherman and hunter. He was a member of Dousman Gun Club, having served as vice president.
Edgar was deeply loved and will be missed by his son, Michael (Diane); his grandson, Joseph (Brittany); his great-grandchildren, Joseph Jr. and June; and his step-great-grandkids, Daniel and Levi.
He was preceded in death by his wife and son Peter.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, September 22, Pagenkopf Funeral Home, 1165 E. Summit Ave., Oconomowoc, with a visitation from 9 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will be held at the Town of Ottawa Cemetery.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.