MUKWONAGO
Edward Cooper
Edward Cooper of Mukwonago passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family on July 7, 2021, at the age of 87.
He is the beloved father of Pam Reeves (Greg Kazmierski), Jeff (Jenean) Cooper, Beth (Bob) Gardner and Chris (Kris) Cooper; proud granddad of Justin Cooper, Jenny (J.P.) Walsh, Ben Gardner and Taylor Cooper; and great-grandad of Ryan and Emily Walsh.
Ed was preceded in death by his wife, Edythe, and grandson Cal.
Ed was born in Schenectady, N.Y., to parents Stanley and Bertha (Koscinski). He acquired his degree in civil engineering at Union College in New York.
Following college, Ed enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, serving as a pilot in active duty and reserves, achieving the rank of major. For many years Ed worked as a buyer for Allis Chalmers and later owned J&E Packaging Corp.
Ed was a kind and compassionate man who deeply loved his family. He was a devoted husband, dedicated and supportive father and very proud granddad. Ed led by example, teaching his children the importance of good work ethic and the importance of family above all else. He loved the Brewers, Packers and all animals, especially his dog Mindy. Ed will be greatly missed by other relatives and many friends.
A graveside service with military honors was held Tuesday, July 13, at Oak Knoll Cemetery in Mukwonago.
Memorials are appreciated and can be made to the family’s Make-A Wish Walk team, Cal’s Team in Red at http://site.wish.org/goto/calsteam.
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services in Mukwonago is serving the family. For more information, call 262-363-7126 or visit online at www.schmidtandbartelt.com.