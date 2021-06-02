Edward J. Boguslawske
With sadness in our hearts, our son and brother Edward J. Boguslawske (aka also known as Ed or the “Mac”), passed away peacefully on May 31, 2021.
Ed left behind his parents, David and Sharon Boguslawske; sisters Gloria and Sara Boguslawske; (Aunt) Deb Kitkowski; and numerous family members and friends.
We would like to say thank-you to all who have been by his side, rooting for him to get better and be back home where he belonged. The love and support that this family has received is appreciated.
Early August is a pending date for Ed's memorial, all will be notified.