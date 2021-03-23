PALMYRA
Edward J. ‘E.J.’ Connell
Sept. 10, 1955 - Feb. 15, 2021
Edward J. “E. J.” Connell, 65, of Palmyra, passed away on Monday, February 15, 2021, at Mercy Hospital in Janesville.
E.J. was born on September 10, 1955, in Oconomowoc, the son of James and Mary Ellen (Fleming) Connell. He grew up in the Genesee Depot area and graduated from Kettle Moraine High School. He owned and operated his own trucking company for the majority of his working career and loved every minute of it. He had a passion for trucks and trucking and greatly enjoyed being out on the road. E.J. had a contagious personality and could make friends with just about anyone. He could hardly go anywhere without bumping in to someone he knew, or making a new friend. That’s just the way he was. He also had a love for motorcycles, especially Harley-Davidsons and had a few of his own over the years. E.J. was a good man and he will be missed by his family and friends.
He is survived by his siblings, Gary Connell of Palmyra, Dennis Connell of Ottawa, and Mary Connell of Waukesha; his nieces and nephews, Eric (Hannah) Connell of Eagle, Sarah (Tim) Matters of Genesee, Kelly (Mike Schneider) Connell of Burlington, Emma Connell of Madison, Sophia Connell of Ottawa, Genevieve Connell of Ottawa and Jessica (Nick Sanger) Connell of North Prairie; and his great-nieces and -nephews, Charlette, Isabella, Elowin, Carson, and Peyton and close family friend Vicki (Paul) Stephan, their children Bryce, Neva and Emily. He is also survived by a number of other relatives and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Mary Ellen Connell, and his sister, Judy.
Edward will be laid to rest in St. Paul’s Catholic Cemetery in Genesee Depot during a private family service at a later date.
Gibson Family Funeral Homes of Palmyra and Eagle is serving the family. To place an online condolence, please visit gibsonfuneral.com.