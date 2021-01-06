WAUKESHA
Edward J. ‘Ed’ Scherf
Edward J. “Ed” Scherf, of Waukesha, passed away on January 2, 2021, at the age of 95. Born in Pewaukee, he was the son of the late Henry Scherf and Anna Nedins.
He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church. A loving devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend who enjoyed camping, fishing, the Packers and Brewers. Edward retired from Waukesha Motors in 1987 after 44 1/2 years of service. He served on the board for the Waukesha Motor Company Credit Union and Benefit Association.
He is survived by his loving children, Mark (Debi) Scherf and Denise (Steve) Plate; son-in-law, Gary Stark; nine grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren and four step-grandchildren.
Edward was preceded in death by his loving wife, Delores; parents, Henry and Anna; and children, Cindy and Dennis. He will truly be missed by a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.
The visitation for Edward J. Scherf will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church, 1052 White Rock Ave., Waukesha, WI 53186, on Sunday, January 10, from 2 p.m. until the start of services at 4 p.m. Pastor Scott Oelhafen will officiate. A private burial will follow.
Memorials are appreciated to Trinity Lutheran Church and School.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to all of Ed’s neighbors and to Sue for all of the wonderful care that was provided to Ed over the years.
Cesarz, Charapata & Zinnecker Funeral Home, Cremation and Pre-Planning Services is serving the family. For further information, please call 262-542-6609, or for directions, an online obituary, or to leave a condolence, please visit www.WaukeshasFuneralHome.com.