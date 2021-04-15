WAUKESHA
Edward J. Gaffney
June 5, 1929 - March 31, 2021
Edward J. Gaffney, born June 5, 1929, died March 31, 2021.
He was the father of Thomas Gaffney, the late Mary Liz, Ann (Larry) LaMarche, Bridget (Tim) Johnson, Patricia (Bob) Landgraf, Tim Gaffney, Joan (John) Daily, Clare (Dwight) Rusch and Shaila (Glen Drysdale), and grandfather of Sean and Ryan Johnson, Jack, Monica, Paul and Imogene Daily, Alexander and Maureen LaMarche, Gabrielle, Owen, Sophia, Gage and Quinn Rusch, Sarah Gaffney, Evan and Zane Drysdale.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 62 years, Elizabeth Ann (nee Dundon) Gaffney; his parents, Bernard and Lora Gaffney; and brother John L. Gaffney.
He is further survived by Jim and Clare Dundon Sr., Mary Catherine Dundon, and Fran Dundon.
Ed was a lifelong Catholic and a man of many accomplishments. Raised in Houghton, Michigan, he was a 1951 mechanical engineering graduate of Michigan Tech. Ed invented the Cushion-Lift Chair for his mother who was afflicted with arthritis. From that first patent, he built a successful manufacturing company. For 43 years Ortho-Kinetics employed hundreds of Waukesha residents. Many more inventions followed, most of which were designed to make life easier for people with disabilities.
As a LTJG in the Navy Seabees, Ed served in the Korean War. Later, Ed enjoyed sailing with the Pewaukee Yacht Club.
He worked with the Medical College of Wisconsin to develop artificial hearts and valves. Years later, he helped establish Flight For Life helicopter ambulance services in Wisconsin.
For decades, Ed was active in Waukesha Rotary Club and a member of Independent Business Association of Wisconsin. In February 1975, he and IBAW presented to the U.S. Senate Select Committee a new tax plan. He was Wisconsin Small Business Person of the year in 1977, and National Small Business Person of the year in 1978.
Ed was an avid golfer, photographer, chess and cribbage player, writer and traveler. Most important of all, he cherished his wife, Betty.
Visitation will be held at St. Anthonyﾕs on the Lake, Pewaukee, on Friday, April 16, beginning at 1 p.m., followed by his funeral Mass starting at 4 p.m. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, no formal reception will follow the Mass.
'Pray for me, as I will for thee, that we may merrily meet in heaven'.
