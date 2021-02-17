Edward Jacobson Hoffer
Edward Jacobson Hoffer was born to eternal life on Jan. 29, 2021, at age 79.
He is survived by his sister, Suzanne Hoffer Bourdo, and nephews Eric and Andrew.
Preceded by his twin brother, Ross Hoffer. Survived by many friends and relatives.
A private graveside entombment will be held at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery on Thursday, Feb. 18.
Memorials to Christ Lutheran Church on Maple Avenue in Big Bend are appreciated.
