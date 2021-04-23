Edward ‘Jim’ McCraw
Edward “Jim” McCraw, age 85, died Thursday, April 15, 2021, after a long battle with Lewy Body Dementia. He was born March 5, 1936, in Florence, Wisconsin, to Bernard and Lillian McCraw.
He was a graduate of Florence High School (1954) and Wisconsin State College-Superior (B.S. 1960). After high school graduation, he joined the United States Marine Corps and was honorably discharged in 1956. He married Barbara Risberg on January 30, 1960. He taught science at Wabeno High School from 1960-1963 and Pewaukee High School from 1963-1993. In 1993 he retired from teaching and moved to the Wabeno area (Windfall Lake in the Town of Freedom). In 2017 they moved to a retirement community in Stevens Point. He will probably be best remembered as a practical joker and teller of tall tales. His “mongoose” even attracted the attention of the Wisconsin DNR and brought two game wardens to his classroom to confiscate the beast. In retirement Jim was a substitute teacher and active with the American Legion and the Knights of Columbus. He often took photos for those groups and won a contest in 1997 that placed two of his photos onto postcards for the town of Wabeno. His greatest adventure and honor in his retirement was his flight with Ageless Aviation Dream Flight in June of 2018.
Thank you to all involved for making a proud military American man smile and feel like a kid again!
He is survived by his wife, Barbara; four children, Mark McCraw (Randy) of Viroqua, Theresa (Sue) McCraw of Stevens Point, Jean (Joe) Diedrich of Plover and Denise (Tom) Krol of Deerfield, Ill.; five grandchildren; one sister, Bernadine (Stewart) Dutterer of Green Bay; one brother, Jack (Sherry) McCraw of Long Lake; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Rosemary; a daughter, Marianne “Robin”; and a son, Daniel.
The family welcomes donations to a forest preserve or wildlife rescue in your area as an expression of sympathy in lieu of flowers.
Family would like to thank Compassus Hospice and for the staff at Dimensions Living for all their love and care.
A funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, May 19, at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1709 Wyatt Ave., Stevens Point, officiated by Father Jeffrey Hennes. Facemasks are required and social distancing to be observed.
Graveside services along with full military honors will be held on Saturday, May 22, at 2 p.m. at St. Ambrose Catholic Cemetery in Wabeno, officiated by Father Philip Dinh-Van-Thiep.
John J. Buettgen Funeral Home is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at HonorOne.com.