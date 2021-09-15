Pewaukee
Edward Michael Baumann
Edward Michael Baumann was born to eternal life on Monday, September 13, 2021, age 69. He was the proud father of Mike (Tracy), Greg (Rebecca) and Dan; proud “Papa” of Maya, Madie, Aidan, Zach, Olivia and Konnor. He was the devoted son of Pat “Ma” Baumann and the late Edward "Pa" Baumann. Brother of Pete (Pam) Baumann and Cindy Baumann; former husband of Terri Michels. He was uncle of Kimberly (Jason), Petey (Michele), Brian (Noy), Eric (Amanda), Stefanie (Victor), Meghan (Alex) and Luke (Jaci). He was former father-in-law to Jennifer Baumann, and is also loved by great-nieces, great-nephews, other relatives and friends.
Gathering at RiverGlen Christian Church, S31-W30601 Sunset Dr, Waukesha, Saturday, September 18, 9-12:30 p.m. with a memorial at 12:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to the MACC Fund.
Ed grew up in Milwaukee, was a proud Messmer High School graduate who made their Hall of Fame. Later he attended St. Norbert College, DePere where he majored in sociology and minored in physical education.
Ed began his career at the Village of Pewaukee Police Department in 1975, rose through the ranks of sergeant, lieutenant and ultimately was appointed police chief in 1984. He was a graduate of the FBI Academy, Quantico, VA, and founder of LACS Critical Incident SWAT Team, now SCIT.
He coached football alongside his two best friends, Bill Young and Greg Gamalski, from 1979 to the present at Waukesha Catholic Memorial High School. Coaching football was his passion; his true love was molding young boys into men.
He was inducted into the Wisconsin high school coaches Hall of Fame in 2011.
Chief Baumann received numerous awards from federal, state and local agencies throughout his career. To note, he was the Volunteer of the Year and awarded Person of the Year in 1997 for the Village of Pewaukee.
From 2006-2019 he was an adjunct professor at Marquette University.
You are a friend to many and Dad, Papa, Chief, Coach, Uncle Mike, Eddie, you will be dearly missed by all.