WHITE LAKE
Eileen Hansen
Oct. 25, 1937 - March 26, 2021
Eileen Hansen of White Lake died Friday, March 26, 2021, at home under the care of her family and LeRoyer Hospice. She was 83 years old. She was born on October 25, 1937, in White Lake, a daughter of Frederick and Helen (Hanson) Simmons. She married Howard Hansen on October 29, 1960, in Pewaukee.
He preceded her in death on September 9, 2013.
She was a graduate of Waukesha High School.
She worked for Boldts Egg Products in Tess Corners followed by employment in Muskego at Classic Medical. Her last employment was with Arkles, making electrical switches in New Berlin, retiring in 1998.
She returned to the White Lake area in 1999.
She enjoyed trips to the casinos and watching TV.
Survivors include a son, Todd Hansen, White Lake; a daughter, Teri (John) Orlando, Muskego; four grandchildren, Josie (Eric) Perry, John Orlando, Cory Hansen and David (Virginia) Luckey; two great-granddaughters, Jayme and Crystal.
She was preceded in death by her husband; a daughter, Jennifer Hansen; a grandchild, Jamie Hansen; a brother, Freddy Simmons; a sister, Joanne Rohrwasser; and a daughter-in-law, Joanne Hansen.
No services are scheduled.
Bradley Funeral Home in Antigo, 715-623-3787, is assisting with arrangements. Online condolences at www.bradleyfh.com.