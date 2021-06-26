WAUKESHA
Eileen M. Jensen
Aug. 13, 1934 - June 19, 2021
Guy Raymond Thelen
Oct. 30, 1958 - June 20, 2021
Eileen M. Jensen (nee Timm) passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 19, 2021, at the age of 86 years.
She was the beloved wife of the late Ronald “Ron” Jensen for 43 years; loving mother of the late Guy Thelen and Mark and Scott Thelen; dear stepmother of Don Jensen and Krista Allen; and grandmother of Trevor, Kaitlin and Casey Allen and Bronson and Wesley Jensen. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Eileen was also preceded in death by her husband Raymond Thelen; parents, Lydia (nee Mueller) and Walter Timm; brother Donald Timm; sister Lenore Dahlke; and sister-in-law Midge Timm.
Eileen was a longtime member of St. Mark’s Evangelical Lutheran Church. She was also a proud member of AA since 1983.
Guy Raymond Thelen passed away unexpectedly Sunday, June 20, 2021, at age 62. He was preceded in death by his mother Eileen (nee Timm); father Raymond Thelen; and stepfather Ronald Jensen.
Guy is loved and will be missed by his brothers Mark and Scott Thelen, stepbrother Don Jensen, stepsister Krista Allen, other family, friends and co-workers.
Guy was an employee of Dynamic Stamping Inc in Sussex for over 30 years.
There will be a time of gathering for both Eileen and Guy on Saturday, August 14, from 10 a.m. to 11:45 a.m., with a memorial service to follow at 12 p.m. at Church and Chapel Funeral Home, 380 Bluemound Road (at highways J and JJ, four blocks south of Interstate 94), Waukesha. There will be a private inurnment for Eileen at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. There will be a private interment for Guy at Glenview Memorial Gardens, Ixonia.
Church and Chapel Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-827-0659 or visit www.churchandchapel.com to view the online obituary or leave condolences.